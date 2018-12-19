Get your bid in for a school

Parents of youngsters due to start primary school in September are being urged to get their applications in.

The deadline is January 15 and parents need to submit an application form for all children starting school, even if the child already has an older brother or sister at their preferred school.

County Councillor Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “Christmas is a busy time of year for many people, but I urge parents to remember to apply online for a primary school place for their child.

“If a family already has a child at a school, they must still apply for a place for their younger child.

“