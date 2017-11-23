Flood hit schools and nurseries close across Lancashire

Following last night's torrential rain and flooding a number of schools across Lancashire have announced that they will be closed today.

Here is the full list of school and nurseries affected:

Lancaster and Morecambe College

A message on the schools Facebook page read: "The College is closed due to bad weather and flooding. Please do not attempt to come to College today."

Cardinal Allen in Fleetwood

The school has tweeted this morning: "Unfortunately school will be closed today as a result of the ground floor having flooded overnight. Please do not assume that we will be closed tomorrow. Updates will be posted later today."

Busy Bee's, Raikes Parade in Blackpool

Flooding near Cardinal Allen High School in Fleetwood last night

Royles Brook Primary in Thornton

Blackpool Council also announced the following school closure this morning:

Moor Park Primary

Anchorsholme Academy

