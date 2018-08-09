Exhibition delves into history of uni campuses

An exhibition featuring historic images of the campuses of the University of Cumbria is now available to view on the university’s website.

To mark the tenth anniversary of the university, images, artefacts and documents have been painstakingly drawn together to present the story of how campuses in Lancaster, Carlisle, Ambleside and London were created.

Staff and students at the Ambleside campus taken in 1966.

The timeline includes details of Charlotte Mason’s life and work, images showing the Fusehill Street campus as a Victorian workhouse and pictures of the construction of the art college in the 1960’s.

The work also features the latest developments including the opening of the Sentamu building in Lancaster and gathering of alumni at the campus in the heart of London’s East End.

Several of the images were loaned by the Armitt museum, Tullie House, Cumbria Image Bank and the Kings Own Royal Regiment Museum.

As well as the virtual timeline, exhibitions are also now in place in the Sentamu Building in Lancaster and the Beehive in Ambleside as well as the Skiddaw Building, Fusehill Street and adjacent to the Stanwix Theatre at Brampton Road in Carlisle.

How the Institute of the Arts, Brampton Road, Carlisle used to look prior to redevelopment in 2000.

Visit https://www.cumbria.ac.uk/ten-years/timeline/.

How fashions have changed. Wonder where these students from the 1970s are now?

Lancaster campus in the 1970s.