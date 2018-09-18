Enter your junior school choir for the Last Choir Singing competition

Imagine an audience of thousands, a live radio recording, an international vocalist, teenage pop idols, and, best of all, performances from some of the best junior school choirs in Lancashire.

Does it sound too good to be true? Well it’s really happening as now the hunt is on to find those young school choirs to sing their hearts out in a bid to be the Last Choir Singing 2019 champions.

True Bearing

Last Choir Singing is created and sponsored by True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners and is the brainchild of True Bearing’s chairman, George Critchley.

His dream to showcase musical education in Lancashire became a reality and now that dream is entering its 5th year.

George said: “I have been totally overwhelmed over the years not just at the sheer volume of entries, but at the enthusiasm and passion of all those competing.

“I had a vision to create something amazing but this was beyond my dreams. To do this four years in a row has been totally remarkable, and we intend to keep on going. We’re constantly thinking of ideas on how to make the event bigger and better.”

The gauntlet for 2019 has been thrown down. If you have a junior school choir, or intend to start one, then entries are now open. It doesn’t matter if the choir hasn’t entered a competition before; it’s all about sharing the experience, learning from the love of music, teamwork and community.

Choirs will take part in regional heats, with winning choirs going through to the Grand Final in June 2019. The winning choir will receive £1,000 towards music equipment for its school, as well as the True Bearing winner’s trophy.

Runners-up will receive £500 and £250 respectively and the winning choirs from the regional heats win £250. There are also awards for Most Artistic and Best Newcomer.

George is passionate about the competition. He said: “The major reason for doing this is the sheer pleasure the children get out of it. Their joy is infectious. It really is heaven on earth!” The True Bearing employees are equally as passionate about the competition, giving up their own time to help.

There are three ways to enter a junior school choir for the Last Choir Singing competition before the November 9 deadline.

Visit https://lastchoirsinging.co.uk/information/

Email anita.shaw@truebearing.co.uk

Call 07807 597570, or 01254 260399