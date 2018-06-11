College’s careers event is set to be a real family affair

Lancaster and Morecambe College is hosting a careers day with a difference - in the guise of a free community fun day to celebrate contributions from the Health and Hospitality sectors.

Planned for June 13, will be based around showcasing careers within the health and social and the hospitality sectors, with live demonstrations and businesses from the industry exhibiting their offering for all ages covering a range of skills and opportunities.

A variety of employers are supporting the event including the NHS, Better Care Together, Sandcastle Care, Hilllcoft, Lifeways, BareHall Quality careers, job centre plus, and former student Lisa Allen from Northcote Manor’s – Michelin star chef.

A spokesman for the college said the idea is to “inspire, present, motivate and encourage the community, and in particular the younger generation, to follow a career within health and social care and hospitality to ensure that we have a sustainable supply of appropriately skilled staff for the future.”

The event will also have a petting zoo, face painting and food demonstrations.