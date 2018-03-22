Easter egg prize was fair trade

A Fairtrade Easter Egg was presented to the winner of the 2018 Garstang Fairtrade Town Quiz at Garstang Visitor Centre.

The winner was Uclan student Taisei Ichikawa, who chose to share his prize with fellow university students, Chiaki Kobayashi, Emi Sugauama, and Madoka Nagata.

Garstang mayor Coun Peter Ryder and Ruth Bruce, chair of Garstang Fairtrade Group, welcomed the students to Garstang for the presentation.

An informal discussion on Fairtrade in both Garstang and Japan took place and a promise was made to keep in touch to exchange news.

Mrs Bruce said: “The trail could not have taken place without the co-operation of the Visit Garstang Centre, Garstang Library, and the businesses in Garstang who displayed

“Fairtrade posters and information sheets in their shop windows. The group appreciate their co-operation.”

Garstang became the world’s first Fairtrade town in February 2001 and the very first Fairtrade Town certificate was presented to Garstang in November2001.