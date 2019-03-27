Eagle lands to support Lancaster accountancy firm’s event

North west accounting and business advisory firm, Baldwins, a CogitalGroup company (formerly known as CLB Coopers) was joined by clients, intermediaries and ‘Eddie the Eagle’ Edwards this week for a night to remember.

The event, which was held at Lancaster Brewery, saw attendees enjoy an evening with guest speaker, the famous English ski jumper Michael Edwards, ‘Eddie the Eagle’.

Throughout his speech, Michael reinforced the evening’s message: seize any opportunity that presents itself to you, as you never know where it may take you.

Tony Whiteway, who has been with the Lancaster office for 38 years, was celebrating his retirement at the event.

One of his opening messages, while sharing almost four decades of stories with the 150 guests, was that he would not be where he is today if he had not taken the opportunity offered to him in Lancaster Job Centre all those years ago.

Susanna Cassey, the Lancaster office managing partner, and board director David Baldwin also took to the stage to introduce the audience to the Baldwins brand. They explained how being part of the national group will enhance the office’s offering to clients and staff, but there will be a continued focus on local people and helping them achieve their goals and ambitions.

Susanna said: “Everyone had a fantastic evening celebrating Tony’s career, our 50th anniversary and our future as part of the Baldwins group.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to clients for their business and intermediaries, be it bankers, lawyers, IFAs or others with whom we work closely to assist our mutual clients. Without them we would not have a business, so a big thank you to everyone for their continued support.”