Dunkirk vet’s 100th birthday

Four generations of one family gathered for lunch at The Midland hotel to celebrate the 100th birthday of Nigel Whitaker of Morecambe.

Born in Barnoldswick, Nigel spent most of his youth at Bolton Abbey. He attended Ilkley Grammar School and began his working life in banking.

At the start of World War II, he joined the Royal Navy achieving the position of First Lieutenant, took part in the Atlantic convoys and was involved in the evacuation of Dunkirk.

After the war, he returned to the bank but then achieved his ambition and became a farmer, owning a hilltop farm in Calderdale. An unfortunate farm accident caused his return to clerical work at a clothing manufacturers in Hebden Bridge where he stayed until his retirement.

Mr Whitaker celebrated with his daughter and son-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.