Duck race on the Lancaster Canal at Carnforth helps cancer charity pay the bills

Hundreds of rubber ducks will be racing down Lancaster Canal as part of a special fund-raising event in aid of CancerCare this weekend.

The annual Duck Race will be taking place at the Canal Turn pub on Lancaster Road, Carnforth, at 3pm on Easter Sunday (April 21) in what has become one of the most eagerly-anticipated dates on the town’s calendar.

Last year saw around 500 ducks take part in the event, which this year includes a family fun day featuring children’s games, bouncy castle, BBQ, fire engine tours and live music.

Ducks cost £2 each and there is a first prize of £50 and runner-up prizes of £30 and £20. Last year’s Duck Race raised nearly £900 for CancerCare.

CancerCare Fund-raiser Helen Hartin said: “This is definitely one of our favourite events at CancerCare. It’s great to see so many people coming together for an exciting day of family fun and to help raise money for local families affected by cancer. The children love seeing all the ducks racing along and it’s quite a spectacle to see!”

Advance tickets are available from The Munch Box catering van on the A6 at Bolton-le-Sands and at The Canal Turn pub. They can also be bought on the day.

The proceeds of this year’s event will be shared with the Team Reece Children’s Brain Tumour and Cancer Charity

CancerCare is an independent charity dedicated to helping people affected by cancer and other life limiting conditions.

Delivered by qualified and highly experienced staff, CancerCare’s wide range of free professional therapy services are designed to help individuals and their families come to terms with and manage the challenges of a serious health condition.

For further information call CancerCare on 01524 381 820.