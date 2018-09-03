Drunk kids threaten Morecambe lifeboat crew called out to help them

Drunk children hurled threats and abuse at Morecambe’s lifeboat crew who had gone to their assistance in the bay.

Morecambe’s RNLI lifeboat was called out at 6.15pm on Sunday September 2 to reports that six children had entered the sea fully clothed near the clock tower.

One of the children, who were aged between 11 and 15, was believed to be in “low mood”.

The inshore lifeboat was launched onto the receding tide and went to the area, where they found the children had left the water and were safely ashore.

Local coastguards then requested the RNLI to deploy casualty care trained crew to attend as all the children were wet and cold.

A spokesman for the RNLI said that when volunteers arrived on scene they were greeted by abuse and threats of violence from the children; all of whom were heavily intoxicated by alcohol.

The crew continued to offer support until police officers and an ambulance crew arrived.