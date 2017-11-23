Drop-in to Galloway’s in Morecambe for vision loss event

A drop-in event aimed at raising awareness of central vision loss is taking place in Morecambe this Saturday. The session, organised by leading UK sight loss charity the Macular Society, is from 11am-3pm, at Galloway’s Brew Me Sunshine Coffee Shop, 12 Victoria Street, Morecambe.

The event has been arranged with a view to setting up a new macular support group in Morecambe for people of working age with sight loss.

At meetings, members can share experiences and support each other on issues including working with sight loss, driving, technology and entertainment.

If the drop-in event is successful, the new group will launch in February 2018 and then meet bi-monthly on a Saturday afternoon.

The group will meet at Brew Me Sunshine and then go out for a low-cost meal.

Michelle Dutton, Macular Society regional manager, said: “Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of macular conditions and the effect they can have on a person’s life.

“The nearest working-age macular support group to here is based in Manchester, so I am delighted that we are looking at having a new group in Morecambe.

“The peer support they provide can be incredibly helpful. It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips, particularly around the support available if you have a macular condition and are still working.

“We are working closely with Galloway’s, so group members will be able to access a wealth of high-quality information and services from both charities.”

For more information on the drop-in event, please contact Nia Greer on 01524 414 846, or email enquiries@galloways.org.uk

The Macular Society also helps to run a support group for older people, which is based in Carnforth, and helps to increase the confidence and independence of people affected by macular disease.

The Carnforth group meets on the last Tuesday of every month, from 11am-1pm, at Carnforth Railway Station’s Visitor Centre. The group also holds a monthly coffee morning in Morecambe at Brew Me Sunshine.

Galloway’s are Lancashire’s oldest sight loss charity, providing support through any stage of a person’s sight loss journey, from early reach support, to social groups, to making the most of remaining vision.