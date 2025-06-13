Drivers are facing significant delays on the M6 southbound near Lancaster this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lane has been closed for ongoing roadworks between junctions 34 and 36.

Severe delays of around 60 minutes have been reported as a result, with motorists travelling at an average speed 5mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers faced significant delays on the M6 southbound near Lancaster on Friday afternoon | National Highways

National Highways said normal traffic conditions are expected between 10pm and and 10.15pm.

A crash has also closed the A6070 Boon Walks in both directions between Burton Road and Tanpits Lane Burton-in-Kendal.

Motorists are being urged not to exit at junction 36 in an attempt to bypass the motorway delays via the A6070, as the incident has made that route impassable.