Driver stopped on M6 near Lancaster by Lancashire Police was carrying £39,000 of cocaine
A driver stopped on the M6 was found with £39,000 of cocaine.
Lancashire Police have charged Paul Bourne, of no fixed address after the seizure of cocaine with a street value of more than £39,000.
Officers stopped a Leon Seat on the M6 northbound, near to junction 34 at Lancaster, at 1.20pm on Sunday.
A quantity of cocaine was found in the car and a 43-year-old man was arrested.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the 43-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
He has been remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court later today.