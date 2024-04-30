Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver stopped on the M6 was found with £39,000 of cocaine.

Lancashire Police have charged Paul Bourne, of no fixed address after the seizure of cocaine with a street value of more than £39,000.

Officers stopped a Leon Seat on the M6 northbound, near to junction 34 at Lancaster, at 1.20pm on Sunday.

A quantity of cocaine was found in the car and a 43-year-old man was arrested.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the 43-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.