Lancs Road Police shared an image on Twitter of the vehicle laying on its side on the wrong side of an M6 crash barrier after an accident in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In their Twitter post, @LancsRoadPolice said: “The advice about getting behind the crash barrier if you have a collision or breakdown was taken a little too literally by this driver on the M6 near Lancaster...luckily no one seriously injured.”