Driver arrested after lorry overturns at busy link road off the M6 motorway

A lorry driver was arrested after his vehicle overturned at the busy Bay Gateway earlier this morning, police said.

Emergency services were called to the dual carriageway link road between the Heysham and Morecambe peninsula to junction 34 of the M6 motorway at around 8am.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash this morning

The smash left the road closed, leading to delays in the area.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area while the large truck was removed.

Nobody was seriously injured, and no other vehicles were involved.

A police spokesman accused the driver of testing positive for cannabis and cocaine and said they had been arrested.