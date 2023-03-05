All five men had to be cut free from the wreckage of the Volkswagen Polo by firefighters and taken to hospital.

The four passengers have been treated for injuries, but the driver of the vehicle passed away this morning (Sunday).

Police are now appealing for information to help them discover what happened.

Police say there were five teenagers in the car when it hit a tree.

A spokesperson said: “The incident occurred at around 11.40pm on Littledale Road, when a Volkswagen Polo with five occupants left the road and collided with a tree.

“The driver, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he sadly passed away this morning (Sunday). His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“A 19-year-old man suffered a broken ankle, an 18-year-old man suffered an eye injury, another 18-year-old man suffered a broken leg and arm and a 19-year-old man suffered a suspected pelvic injury. The road was closed for several hours.”

Littledale Road in Brookhouse near Lancaster.

Sgt Martin Wilcock said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died. This is a truly awful time for them and we send them our deepest condolences.

“We are now determined to establish what happened and an investigation has been launched. Anybody who saw the vehicle in the moments before the collision, has dashcam of the vehicle in the area or who has any other information is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.