Dressed to the nines for Lancaster charity

Renes in Lancaster hosted a glittering charity fashion show in aid of the city’s St John’s Hospice.

M ark McKenna provided entertainment as around 75 guests watched models parade the latest high-end designer ranges from Joseph Ribkoff, Coco Cashmere, Marc Cain, Riani, and others.

Co-owner Tiffany Moore said: “Whilst the hospice offers care and support, it is about quality of living. This show is about giving something back whilst having a good time.”

Renes has run the fashion show for over 60 years.