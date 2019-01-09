Dramatic drone images released of gas cylinder on fire that saw two fire engines called out

Images have been released of a gas cylinder fire that took place between Lancaster and Garstang.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Garstang were called to Forton at 9.04am today to tackle a fire involving a gas cylinder.
Firefighters arrived in Ribblesdale Drive where they used one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
Chris Rainford from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) took to social media to reveal the photos.
Chris said: "Another superb example this morning of LFRS drone helping dictate tactics at a propane cylinder incident in Forton.
"We were able to zoom in from 150m away to show the Incident Commander the extent of the fire, without committing firefighters."