Dome toilets delay after coin box theft

The theft of a coin box from the ladies toilets next to the former Dome site in Morecambe has delayed the opening of the toilet block.

Morecambe Town Council reported the theft to police, which was believed to have happened sometime over the winter months. Police confirmed the theft happened in November of last year.

The counci’s insurers had finally agreed to pay out to replace the coin box which should be installed before the May Bank holiday on May 28.

There are also repairs to the roof to be made before the toilets open again to the public. The city council and town council are currently in discussion regarding the reinstallation of the original metal outer gates to offer greater security when the toilets are closed. Once the coinbox has been installed and the roof repaired, then the toilets can open again to the public.

In the previous year, 2017/2018, Morecambe town council spent nearly £20,000 on the refubishment and management of the toilets next to the former Dome site. The town council also spent £3.152.10 on toilets management, including £1,500 to replace the stolen coin box and £824.10 on toilet roll holders and soap dispensers, during 2017/2018.