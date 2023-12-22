As thousands of swimmers get ready to take part in the popular "Festive Dip” over Christmas and New Year, St John Ambulance shares its first aid advice for swimmers braving the icy and, in some cases, polluted waters.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over recent years, wild swimming in winter has seen a surge in popularity, with people of all ages enjoying the physical and mental health benefits.

A survey by Outdoor Swimmer found over 65 per cent of its readers chose to exercise at local beaches and lakes during the colder months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, whether you're a seasoned "Festive Dipper" or trying it for the first time this winter, St John is urging swimmers to be aware of the dangers of cold-water shock.

St John volunteers supporting at the beach.

This natural response occurs when the body is suddenly exposed to water at 15 degrees or less.

Matthew Booker, Associate Medical Director for St John Ambulance, said: “We want everyone to enjoy this great tradition safely, so we're encouraging people to do their research and plan ahead, pack warm clothes and something hot to eat or drink to warm up quickly after exiting the water.

"By following a few simple steps, you can help reduce the risks of cold-water shock developing into something more serious.”

St John Ambulance recommends:

Take your time when submerging yourself in the water and splash water on your face as you get in. Also, check water temperatures and tides in UK coastal waters through various websites.

Even strong swimmers can experience cold-water shock, so wear a tow float, or bring something you can lean on. A bright swimming cap will also make it easier for you to be found if you need help. Don't forget to let someone know where you are and go with a friend for added safety.

If you start to feel panicked in the water or experience difficulty breathing, roll onto your back. Although the natural instinct may be to swim to shore, rolling onto your back and lengthening your exhales will help you relax and call for help. If possible, exit the water and warm up quickly to avoid hypothermia.

Lastly, it's important to bring warm clothes and a hot drink for after. And remember, alcohol can worsen the situation, so it's best to avoid it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, sewage pollution and water quality emerged as one of the main barriers for people wanting to participate in the sport.

Matthew said: "I'd recommend taking some simple precautions to minimize health risks associated with swimming in potentially contaminated water, which can cause a range of illnesses from minor infections to more severe gastrointestinal ailments and even hepatitis."

To stay safe, St John Ambulance encourages swimmers to use common sense, avoiding stagnant or cloudy water, algal blooms, and foul-smelling areas.

Look out for warning signs and avoid discharging outlet pipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Utilising resources from local swimmers and websites like the Environment Agency's "SwimFo" interactive data can also provide valuable information.

Cover any cuts with waterproof plasters before entering the water, practice good hygiene by thoroughly washing yourself after swimming and before eating, and exercise extra caution after heavy rainfall when waterways are more likely to be polluted.

If you do feel unwell after swimming, your local pharmacist can give advice about minor skin, ear, eye or gastrointestinal symptoms.

St John’s Hospice’s annual ‘dip’ in Morecambe Bay is back on New Year’s Day.