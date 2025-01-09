Discover 35 of the best restaurants in Lancashire you need to try in 2025

Whether you're in the mood for a cosy bistro, a vibrant local eatery, or an unforgettable fine dining experience, we've got you covered.

From hidden gems to well-known favourites, each spot offers something unique, ensuring there's a perfect place for every occasion.

Browse our gallery below and discover where to dine in Lancashire this year!

1 . Gochu Ball Street, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BA | 4.4 out of 5 (160 Google reviews) | "Nice place, good food and nice atmosphere." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Jaffa Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AT | 4.6 out of 5 (1,410 Google reviews) | "Excellent food, very tasty, great service and friendly staff." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Gigi's Mark Square, Tarleton, Preston, PR4 6TU | 4.8 out of 5 (126 Google reviews) | "Great service, very tasty food and at a very fair price." | Gigi's Photo Sales

4 . The Italian Orchard Whittingham Lane, Broughton, Preston, PR3 5DB | 4.6 out of 5 (3,008 Google reviews) | "Set in a stunning location and food served to a very high standard." | Google Photo Sales