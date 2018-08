Lancashire County Magistrates Association celebrated its 60th anniversary at the Midland Hotel, Morecambe.

More than 60 magistrates and guests enjoyed an afternoon tea in the iconic Eric Gill Suite with music by Nostalgia.

Pictured from left are John Bach JP, national chairman of the MA; Janet Brimley JP, chairman Lancashire County MA; Lord Shuttleworth, president of the Lancashire County Branch and High Sheriff Anthony Attard.