Developer proposes 210 new homes on fields in Lancaster

Land on the corner of Wyresdale Road and Grab Lane, Lancaster

Story Homes is proposing to submit a detailed planning application for 210 “high quality new homes” on land at Grab Lane, opposite Lancaster Leisure Park.

The developer said it will be consulting with key stakeholders and residents adjacent to this site, on their proposals for new homes, prior to submitting a full planning application to Lancaster Council in Winter 2019.

Story Homes is proposing a development of one to five-bedroom homes, of which 30 per cent will be affordable homes.

The company, which has undertaken several projects in Lancaster and the surrounding area over the past few years, says the scheme will have benefits for the local economy during the construction phase as a result of direct and indirect employment opportunities through the sub-contractor and supply chains, as well as an increased demand for local services when the new houses are occupied.

Story Homes’ Land Manager, Martin Nugent, said: “The consultation is an opportunity for the local community to comment and provide feedback on our plans.

“At Story Homes we always strive to deliver the best possible development through thoughtful planning and design.

“We believe that our product is appropriate for this site due to the high quality of our houses and also our dedication to building developments which complement the local area.”