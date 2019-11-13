Dementia friendly screening of Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday at The Dukes in Lancaster

Monsieur Hulots Holiday will be shown at The Dukes.

Monsieur Hulot goes on a holiday to a seaside resort, but accidents and misunderstandings follow him where ever he goes.

The peace and quiet of the hotel guests don’t last very long with Hulot around, because although his intentions are good, they always turn out catastrophically.

Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (U) is screened as part of The Dukes A Life More Ordinary (ALMO) programme which aims to improve the lives of people with dementia and memory loss, their friends and families though everyone is welcome.