Delivery driver rescued after being cut off by tide at Sunderland Point

A delivery driver had to be rescued after becoming cut off by the tide near Sunderland Point.

HM Coastguard requested Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to go to the aid of a delivery van driver reported to be cut off, by the incoming tide, on the causeway between Sunderland Point and Overton at 9.30am on Saturday December 22.

The inshore lifeboat and inshore rescue hovercraft went by road to their launch site, near the Golden Ball Hotel at Snatchems, before making their way down river.

Local coastguard teams from Morecambe and Knott End were also in attendance.

Arriving at the scene of the incident they discovered that the van driver had been rescued from the bonnet of his vehicle by one of the isolated hamlet’s residents and transferred safely to shore on Sunderland Point.

After a quick assessment, the delivery driver was taken on board the hovercraft and the crew transported him back to their launch site. Unfortunately, his vehicle and its contents had to be left to await recovery once the tide had receded.