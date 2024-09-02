Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Delays were building on the M6 southbound following a crash near Lancaster.

The collision occurred near junction 34 at approximately 1.30pm on Monday.

One lane was subsequently closed on the southbound carriageway.

Traffic was building in the area as a result, with congestion backing up to junction 35.

The average speed reported in the area was 15mph, according to the AA.

National Highways said normal traffic conditions were expected between 4.45pm and 5pm.