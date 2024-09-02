Breaking

Delays building on M6 southbound following crash between junctions 34 and 35 near Lancaster

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 14:52 BST
Delays were building on the M6 southbound following a crash near Lancaster.

The collision occurred near junction 34 at approximately 1.30pm on Monday.

One lane was subsequently closed on the southbound carriageway.

Delays were building on the M6 southbound following a crash near Lancaster | National Highways

Traffic was building in the area as a result, with congestion backing up to junction 35.

The average speed reported in the area was 15mph, according to the AA.

National Highways said normal traffic conditions were expected between 4.45pm and 5pm.

