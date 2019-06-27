David Clark appeal: missing Fleetwood man failed to return to The Orchard in Lancaster

The family of David Clark, a Fleetwood local, have appealed for help after he went missing from The Orchard in Lancaster.



David, 64, is a patient at The Orchard and did not return to the care home after his allocated free time at around 10pm last night.

He used to live on Oxford Road in Fleetwood, and his family are concerned that he may be trying to make his way back there.

David is white, 5'10", currently very thin - and he is most likely dressed in sweatpants and a dark coat.

His family are not sure if he has any cash or cards with him, and worry that he is likely be confused.

He knows both the Fleetwood and Blackpool areas well, but cannot drive.

Anyone who sees David, or has any information, can call police on 101 and quote log number LC-20190626-1679.