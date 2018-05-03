Dancers from Morecambe step out with TV stars

Happy Feet Theatre School have been preparing to perform alongside Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev at the Grand Theatre, Lancaster on May 13 in the much anticipated show “Magic of Hollywood”.

The Torrisholme based school is delighted to have been invited and has found the experience inspiring.

Senior student Ffion Procter said “There has been a great buzz in rehearsals and the younger pupils are really excited, it’s an experience we will all remember for the rest of our lives!”.

Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing. His first celebrity partner was Chelsee Healey and they became the nation’s favourites when they were runners up to the coveted title.

In following years Pasha was partnered with celebrities including Kimberley Walsh, Rachel Riley, Naga Munchetty, Carol Kirkwood, Chizzy Akudolu and of course winning a Strictly Trophy in 2014 with television presenter Caroline Flack.

After the huge success of his tours ‘Life Through Dance’, ‘It’s All About You’ and ‘Let’s Dance The Night Away’ over the last few years, Pasha will be joined again by his spectacular dancers in an evening of live singing, dance, Hollywood glamour and fun.

For tickets contact the box office at The Grand tek: 01524 65495.