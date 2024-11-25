Dales Traditional Butchers Crowned Back-to-Back Argyll Golden Haggis Champions

By Mark Duckworth
Contributor
Published 25th Nov 2024, 08:54 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 13:48 BST

Dales Traditional Butchers is proud to announce that we have once again secured the prestigious Argyll Golden Haggis Award for 2024/25.

This remarkable achievement makes us the first butchers to win a Scottish Haggis tile last year and the first to win this illustrious title two consecutive years in a row!

The journey to this accolade was not without its challenges. Sean Gibson undertook an epic five-hour-plus trek, braving the elements of Storm Bertie—facing fierce winds, heavy rain, and even snow—to ensure our award-winning haggis reached the judges on time. Sean was the first to arrive, demonstrating incredible dedication and resilience, with a little help from whiskey to make the long and arduous journey more bearable.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers and supporters. Your unwavering encouragement drives us to continue perfecting our craft and providing the highest quality products.

Argyll Golden Haggis 2024/25

Join us in celebrating this exciting achievement! Come by and taste our award-winning haggis—we can't wait to share it with you!

For more information, please contact:

MARK DUCKWORTHDIRECTORDales Traditional Butchers07795462888

[email protected]://dalesbutchers.co.uk

