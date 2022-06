The cyclist rode into the Swift Freestyle motorhome which was parked on Kilnbank Avenue, close to its junction with West End Road yesterday.

A police spokesman urged anyone who saw what happened to come forward, saying: “A 51-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured after a collision in Morecambe.

“Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 0652 of 11 June.”