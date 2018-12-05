Cyclist, 57, left with multiple injuries after collision with truck on Bay Gateway in Heysham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist suffered multiple injuries in a collision with a truck.

The cyclist was riding along Bay Gateway, heading away from Heysham Port, at about 6.30pm on Tuesday December 4 when he was involved in a collision with a Renault flatbed truck.

The cyclist, a 57-year-old man from Lancaster, suffered multiple injuries and is currently in a serious condition at the Royal Preston Hospital.

The truck was later recovered from a lay-by at Bull Beck picnic site.

Two men, one aged 47 from Hull and one aged 45 from Scunthorpe, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and drink driving. They remain in custody.

Sgt Lee Harris of Lancashire Constabulary said: “This was a serious collision which has left a man with some very significant injuries and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1254 of December 4th.