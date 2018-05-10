Cycleway comes to life thanks to young helpers in Caton

Wildlife is thriving along the Millennium Cycleway trhough Caton thanks to the help of local youngsters.

Scouts, Cubs, Guides, Beavers and Rainbows have all been helping to plant wild flowers and trees in recent years, with the most recent event being held last month, which was attended by around 85 youngsters.

Erica Sarney, Forage Development Officer for Lune Valley Community Beekeepers, said: “We have been putting in wild flowers that are identical to the flowers found around here.

“We started in the Lune Valley and along the Millennium Cycleway, trying to choose areas that have disabled access and are multi-functional.”

The Pollinator Patches initiative is aimed at trying to partially offset the losses of forage by encouraging communities to identify patches of unused or waste land and convert them into patches of nectar producing wildflowers which will benefit all pollinating insects.

It is hoped that eventually there will be sufficient patches to link up into pollinator corridors.

The latest area to be pollinated is a 55m strip of the cycleway close to Station Road in Caton.

Scouts have also been busy this week planting 36 new young trees after some were removed from the route shortly after planting.

The new trees were donated free by a local nursery.

For more information about the work, or to join the next beekeeping course on May 20, go to https://www.lunevalleybeekeepers.co.uk/