Crowds raise £4k for Morecambe drummer's family

Hundreds packed out a Morecambe pub to attend a fundraiser in memory of a popular drummer.

Smokey O’Connors welcomed huge crowds on Sunday night as they paid tribute to musician, Dominic Clayton.

Emma Clayton, Dom's sister and Martin Flemming. Picture by Mike Jackson.

Rock band the Bottlenecks performed together for the final time to pay their respects to band member Dom, who passed away in November last year.

Dom’s drum kit was on stage during the Bottlenecks set, and the band played a backing track recording of Dom drumming.

The tribute night also raised £4,000 for Dom’s family.

“It was absolutely fantastic, we sold roughly 350 tickets,” said Martin Flemming, of the Bottlenecks and organiser of the night.

A tribute to Dominic Clayton in Morecambe. Picture by Mike Jackson Photography.

“Michelle, Dom’s wife, may use the money to go back to the Philippines and see family.

“From start to finish the atmosphere was electric, when we did our set with Dom it was extremely emotional for everybody in the room. I can’t thank everybody enough for their support.”

Dominic, 34, was the drummer of the Bottlenecks for more than 15 years and was heavily involved in community projects.

His family were present at the tribute night on Sunday which also saw performances from Sold To The Sky, 24/7, The Rest, High Capacity, Stuart Michaels, Promethium, Everyday Sunday’s, Philip James Turner and The Crow Mandala.

Dominic’s nephew also played with the Bottlenecks for their final performance.

Morecambe singer Stuart Michaels said it was a thrill to be part of such a wonderful night.

He said: “I tend to get myself involved in as many fundraisers at possible to try and put something back in, but this was very close to my heart as Dom was a good friend. I’m sure he’ll be looking down feeling blown away by the turnout he received.”