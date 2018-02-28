Cross Bay Walk in aid of Lancaster theatre

Enjoy a walk across Morecambe Bay and make a difference to the lives of hundreds of people by joining The Dukes latest venture.

For the second year, the Lancaster theatre is inviting members of the public to take part in their Cross Bay Challenge.

This sponsored walk from the shore at Arnside to Kents Bank led by the Queen’s official guide to the Sands, Cedric Robinson, takes place on June 3 and is an event for all the family.

Walkers are asked to raise at least £30 in sponsorship with all proceeds being donated to The Dukes which is a registered performing arts and cultural charity.

The sponsorship will help to develop inspirational learning and engagement activities, create bespoke and entertaining productions, and enable The Dukes to present an exciting programme of plays, films and events.

The entry fee is adults £10; under 18s £5; dogs £2. Please note, the walk is not suitable for children under 7.

To book a place and receive a registration pack, contact The Dukes box office in person or phone 01524 598500. Alternatively, post a cheque made payable to Dukes Playhouse to The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster LA1 1QE