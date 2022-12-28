It’s been a dramatic week on the region’s roads for Lancashire’s Road Police.
Weather conditions have lead to many accidents, but heavy rain and a lack of visibility didn’t stop one driver doing 90mph on his way to buy furniture.
Other patrols have stopped the driver of a VW Polo in Leyland reported to have been driving at people and other vehicles, and in Poulton, a ‘zombie’ knife and drug equipment was found when an Audi was driven dangerously past an unmarked patrol car.
1. Zombie knife
This car was stopped in Poulton after driving dangerously past members of the public and an unmarked police vehicle.
A search revealed a 'zombie' style knife with a face covering and drug paraphernalia.
The driver was arrested to be interviewed.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. Three vehicle crash
This three-vehicle crash happened on Boxing Day on the A56, due to poor weather conditions - one of "many" in the area, according to police.
Photo: Lancs Police
3. Driving at people
This is what happened when police located a VW Polo in the Leyland area, where the driver had been threatening people with knives and deliberately driving at people and vehicles.
The driver was arrested for numerous offences and the VW seized.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Furniture shop
Police say the car infront of them was hardly visible because of the rain and spray - but they were still clocked at 90mph on the M61.
The driver's excuse was that they were going to a furniture shop.
Photo: Lancs Police