Members of the public have told police that there have been further issues with large groups of youths climbing on roofs of houses in Heysham.

Police said they are determined to do everything they can to tackle nuisance behaviour but can't do it without the public’s help.

If you're having problems or see anything police urge you to call 101 or make reports to police online here