Worrying pictures highlight fire risks in Lancaster's Mama Mia takeaway

A takeaway owner has admitted he failed to tackle gas leaks as well as other fire safety flouts.



Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has released pictures of Mama Mia in Lancaster ahead of owner Serkan Bingol’s sentencing for fire flouts on December 19.

Fire risks at Mama Mia



It prosecuted the 39-year-old, of Conniston Road, Newton, Lancaster, after discovering “several” gas leaks at the premises on St Leonard’s Gate.



Preston Crown Court previously heard the takeaway was given a prohibition three years ago due to having no working fire alarm, no adequate fire separation on all three floors of the building, and beds placed on escape routes.



Bingol was interviewed and agreed to remove the beds, and no further action was taken.



However, the premises was visited again in 2017 as part of an inspection and beds were found again upstairs, with none of the fire safety measures put into place.

A number of gas leaks were found in the shop, while four people were on the premises.



During a third visit in November the beds had not been removed, but he had installed a couple of fire alarms.



A spokesman for the fire service said: “Throughout Mr Bingol has shown a disregard for his responsibilities in relation to fire safety.



“He has pleaded guilty to eight offences, the most serious is failing to comply with a prohibition notice.”

Pictures show items placed at the bottom of the stairwell - which is the only escape route out of the building from upstairs.



Bedding and flammable fabrics were found near electrical leads.



He admits failure to comply with any prohibition notice, to take general fire precautions to ensure the safety of any of his employees, general fire precautions to ensure that the premises are safe, making a risk assessment, or equipping the takeaway with appropriate firefighting equipment, fire detectors and alarms.



He also admits failure to ensure routes to emergency exits were kept clear at all times, or that people are able to evacuate the premises as quickly and as safely as possible, or providing adequate lighting on escape routes.

