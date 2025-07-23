More than 400 Lancashire Police officers were signed off work last year due to stress, depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

The total figure of 408 is a 16% increase on the previous year, when 350 Lancashire officers were signed off work for mental health reasons, the Police Oracle report found.

Across the UK, over 17,700 police officers were signed off for mental health reasons in the financial year 2024-25, which is 22% up on last year and a huge 182% higher than when Police Oracle first ran the survey 12 years ago.

Of the 45 forces that provided figures both this year and last year, 33 reported an increased number of officers being signed off for mental ill health.

Martin Midgley, Chair of Lancashire Police Federation, said: “Here’s the context behind why officers are being signed off work: most people will experience three or four traumatic events in their lifetime. Police officers, on average, are going through between 400 to 600 traumatic events in their careers.

“Police officers run into situations that most members of the public wouldn’t ever see. A few years ago I did CPR on a two-week-old baby. Tragically, that child died. Years on from that, I can still see the face of that child. I can still hear the screams of the parents.

“After that incident, I had to go straight to another job. We carried on. If you ask any police officer anywhere in the country, they will tell you that they’re going to jobs like that and seeing that sort of trauma day in, day out.

“And having to come to terms with what they’ve seen, and then going home to their families and trying to put a brave face on so their children aren’t seeing how distraught they are.”

Mr Midgley said the Government is to blame for the fact that officers are overworked and exposed to so much trauma.

He said: “It’s outrageous that the Government fails to recognise the funding required for forces to operate effectively. The thin blue line is getting thinner. Officers have increased workloads, so they have more pressure put on them. And they’re already at breaking point.

“The other key thing is that, since 2010, police pay has fallen by a fifth in real terms. Police officers should be recognised for the unique work that they do, and paid in accordance with the dangers and traumas they face.”

Mr Midgley added: “If any Lancashire police officers are struggling with their mental health, please reach out to the Federation, and we can signpost you to the right help and support.”

In order to help officers who are struggling with mental health issues, a new 24-hour Mental Health Crisis Line on 0300 131 2789 has been launched by The National Police Wellbeing Service, Oscar Kilo.

It is staffed by expert counsellors to support those working in policing who are experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts.

The service is confidential and independent – no information will be shared with the force, Occupational Health departments or line management, say the Lancashire Police Federation.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.