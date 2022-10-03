Woman will not face manslaughter trial following Heysham house explosion in which toddler died
A woman will not now face a manslaughter trial following a Heysham house explosion in which a toddler died.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:07 pm
In December of last year, Sharon Greenham, 52, of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster, was charged with manslaughter, theft from a meter/automatic machine and criminal damage.No evidence will now be offered against Sharon Greenham in respect of the manslaughter and criminal damage offences.
She will however face a trial in relation to a theft of gas charge at a later date.
The charges were brought in relation to Operation Kelton – the fatal gas explosion in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham on May 16, 2021, which killed toddler George Arthur Hinds.