Woman will not face manslaughter trial following Heysham house explosion in which toddler died

In December of last year, Sharon Greenham, 52, of Ambleside Avenue, Lancaster, was charged with manslaughter, theft from a meter/automatic machine and criminal damage.No evidence will now be offered against Sharon Greenham in respect of the manslaughter and criminal damage offences.

She will however face a trial in relation to a theft of gas charge at a later date.

The charges were brought in relation to Operation Kelton – the fatal gas explosion in Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham on May 16, 2021, which killed toddler George Arthur Hinds.