Woman who injected child with faeces in 'extremely rare case' in Cumbria has jail term increased by judges

Elizabeth Faragher, 43, of Albert Street, Barrow, was originally sentenced at Preston Crown Court in July having admitted five charges of administering a poison or noxious substance with intent and one charge of cruelty to a person aged under 16.

Today (October 21 2022) the Court of Appeal quashed the original sentence of 5 years and 10 months, and replaced it with a total sentence of 8 years in prison.

Police began their investigation in December 2016, after liaising with health professionals regarding the health of the young child.

The case was heard at the London Court of Appeal.

The child had been taken to hospital on numerous occasions with infections which were so serious as to require transfer to Alder Hey hospital for treatment.

Doctors were concerned about the seriousness of the infections and their investigations showed that on the majority of the occasions the child was brought to hospital, bacteria normally only present in faeces was found to be present.

Further investigations ruled out the possibility of faecal matter leaking from the child’s gut, which increased the concern that the bacteria was finding its way into the child’s system via deliberate injection.

Following a lengthy and thorough investigation Faragher was charged with offences and was due to stand trial at Preston Crown Court on 25 April. However, she then pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced on July 28.

Detective Inspector Fae Dilks of Cumbria Police said: “This was an extremely distressing case for all involved – from the health professionals who sought to do everything in their power to help and safeguard the child to those detectives tasked with conducting what was a complex and lengthy investigation.

“This was an extremely rare case where the evidence showed an individual had set out to deliberately make a child under her care seriously ill.

“We would like to thank our partner agencies in healthcare for their support and in helping ensure the child in question is safeguarded.