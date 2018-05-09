Woman was shot in the face at her Morecambe home, court told

A woman was shot and a pet dog stabbed as a result of drug gang rivalry, jurors were toldf.

Four men are on trial accused of involvement in the attempted murder of Elizabeth Harrison, 29, who suffered serious facial injuries when a firearm was discharged at an address on Buttermere Avenue, Morecambe, on December 2.

Preston Crown Court heard at 12.24am she put her nose to the window after hearing a knock, and the weapon was fired, making contact with her face and causing serious injuries.

Prosecuting, Gordon Cole QC said: “This was simply a ruthless and callous act. There were children in the property.”

Tanaka Mutambirwa, 25, of no fixed address, denies attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Dean Tarry, 50, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, Jayden Williams, 25, of Allerton Road, Bradford and Damien Ivory, 23, of Basil Street, Bradford, deny conspiracy to commit murder.

Mr Cole said: “These gangs are organised, structured, violent and they compete with each other in the supply of such drugs.

“One group is we say controlled by the Harrison family – namely Paul Harrison, who is the ex-partner of the victim Elizabeth Harrison, and by Adam Harrison, his brother.

“ The other group in this case is controlled by the defendant Damian Ivory also known as ‘T’ – who originates from the Bradford area of West Yorkshire.

“Morecambe is a small seaside town, like all other towns there is a drug culture and is a market for gangs dealing in such commodities. Because it is such a small town the police have been able to identify two of the most prominent and organised teams active in the area.

“ In the days leading up to December 2, 2017 there was an ongoing dispute between members of the Harrison gang and members of the gang controlled by Ivory.

“This dispute led to threats being made between the two groups. “

The court heard on December 1 at 2.32am there was an incident on Morecambe Street, Morecambe, where Stephen Watson, an alleged member of the Ivory gang, lives.

Watson and a woman called Emma Rimmer, were assaulted by armed people - alleged to be members of the Ivory gang - who forced entry into the house, wearing balaclavas.

A dog was stabbed in the fracas.

The Crown allege at 1.25pm on December 1 Michael Dempsey, an alleged member of the Harrison gang, received a call from Williams in which he was threatened: ‘Someone is going to get shot’.

Jurors were told much of the evidence relies heavily on the use of telephones.

A partial footprint by the heel area of Nike Air Max trainers - which the Crown says Mutambirwa was seen wearing - was found in dog faeces in a garden.

(proceeding)