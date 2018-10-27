Woman sought by police following Carnforth stabbing yesterday

Police are searching for a woman following a serious assault in Carnforth.

We were called just before 4pm yesterday to reports of an assault outside the Hunts Spar Food Market on Highfield Road.

Officers and paramedics attended and a man was found with a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Detectives want to trace Kevina Nicholson, 36 (pictured) in connection with the attack.

Kevina is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of average build, and with very long dark hair, which may be tied up.

She has green eyes and speaks with a local accent.

She was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt and light blue jeggings.

She is known to have links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton.

Police are appealing for information leading to her whereabouts and advising people not to approach her.

DI Steve Harry, of Lancaster Police, said: “We have a number of detectives working on this investigation, which we believe is a targeted attack.

“Following our enquiries, we’d like to speak to Kevina in connection with this. If you have seen her, or know where she may be, please don’t approach her but contact us immediately.

“Kevina, if you see this appeal, please attend the nearest police station.”

Anyone with information should contact us on 01253 596457, or failing that, 101, quoting log number 882 of 26th October. For immediate sightings please call 999.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.