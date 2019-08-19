Woman dies after being found unconscious on Morecambe beach

A woman has died after being found unconscious on a beach in Morecambe.



Police were called to a stretch of beach near Battery car park at around 7am on Thursday morning (August 15).

The woman was found unresponsive near The Beach Cafe in Morecambe on Thursday morning (August 15)

Officers said dog walkers had found the woman alone and unresponsive close to The Beach Cafe.

North West Ambulance Service were called to the scene and the woman was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

But medics could not save the woman and she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to HM coroner.

The woman has not yet been formally identified, but police believe she might be a homeless woman who lived in a pop-up tent near the beach.

PC Dave Pinnington, of Morecambe Police, said: "We are appealing for anyone with information about this woman to come forward.

"Despite making a number of enquiries, police are yet to formally identify her and are appealing for information.



"The woman is described as white, aged in her 60s, 5ft to 5ft 2in tall, of slim build with shaved, mousey-brown hair.



"She was wearing thick, brown glasses with rectangular frames.

"The woman was described as wearing a dark-coloured jacket with a cream-coloured, fur-lined hood.



"She was found by dog walkers close to The Beach Café, which is at the start of the Sandylands area of Heysham, a short distance from Battery car park.



"Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, she died later that day.



"We believe she could be called Joan Wilson, but have not had this confirmed.

"We understand she lived in a black and blue pop-up tent near the beach and might have frequented the prom area and Morrisons in Central Drive.



"We are keen to speak to anyone who knows this woman and can identify her."

In a macabre twist, TV crews arrived at The Beach Cafe yesterday (Sunday, August 18) to begin filming a second series of the ITV drama The Bay - just metres from where the woman's body was found.

The plot of the murder drama centred around the disappearance of teenage twins, one of whose body is discovered on Morecambe beach.



If you know the woman or have any information, please call 101 or email 3729@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0240 of August 15.