Woman assaulted outside Lancaster city centre store
Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage after a serious assault on a woman outside a Sainsbury's in Lancaster city centre.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:55 am
The woman was outside the Sainsbury’s Local shop in Penny Street at around 10pm on Saturday September 17.
A man was later arrested on suspicion of assault, and has been released on bail whilst further enquires are ongoing.
If you have any information, call police on 101, quoting the log number 1498 of 17th September or email [email protected]