British Transport Police said the woman was arrested on Friday by County Lines Task Force officers.

She has been charged and bailed to court.

The main aims of the Taskforce are to tackle drugs on the railway network, and to protect children and vulnerable adults who are often exploited by gangs into selling or moving drugs.

Lancaster Railway Station.