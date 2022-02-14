Woman arrested after drugs warrants executed on Lancaster estate
Police arrested a woman for possession of drugs after conducting warrants in Lancaster at the weekend.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:42 am
Updated
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:44 am
Lancaster Area Police reported that the Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted two warrants in the Marsh area of Lancaster on Saturday morning, and a woman was arrested for possession of drugs.
A quantity of drugs were also seized.
Police said this was a result of community intelligence, and asked that residents continue to pass on helpful information.
PCSO Martin Miller said: "If anyone has any information about drug dealing in their local area please let us know so we can take positive action.