Woman arrested after drugs warrants executed on Lancaster estate

Police arrested a woman for possession of drugs after conducting warrants in Lancaster at the weekend.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:42 am
Lancaster Area Police reported that the Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted two warrants in the Marsh area of Lancaster on Saturday morning, and a woman was arrested for possession of drugs.

A quantity of drugs were also seized.

Police said this was a result of community intelligence, and asked that residents continue to pass on helpful information.

Drugs warrants were conducted on the Marsh on Saturday.

PCSO Martin Miller said: "If anyone has any information about drug dealing in their local area please let us know so we can take positive action.