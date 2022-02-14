Woman arrested after drugs warrants executed on Lancaster estate

Lancaster Area Police reported that the Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted two warrants in the Marsh area of Lancaster on Saturday morning, and a woman was arrested for possession of drugs.

A quantity of drugs were also seized.

Police said this was a result of community intelligence, and asked that residents continue to pass on helpful information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drugs warrants were conducted on the Marsh on Saturday.