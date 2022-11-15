Emergency services were called to a report of a collision at the junction of Morecambe Road and Longton Drive at around 9.15pm on Monday November 14.

An Audi Quattro A4 car, travelling in the direction of the Bay Gateway, had collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an 84-year-old woman from Morecambe, suffered fatal injuries.

A motorist was arrested following the collision.

The driver of the Audi, a 32-year-old man from Heysham, was not injured. He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug driving. He is currently in custody.

Morecambe Road was closed between the Bay Gateway, Westgate and the Shrimp Roundabout for several hours after the incident.

Police are now appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Craig Booth, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “These are very tragic and sad circumstances and our thoughts are with the Lady and her family at this time.

“While we have made an arrest, we are keen to speak to anyone with information, who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage which can help with our enquiries.”