Woman, 22, assaults pensioner at Morecambe pub

A woman assaulted a pensioner at a pub in Morecambe on Friday night.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:00 pm

Police said they were called at 11.25pm on Friday (March 18) to a report of an assault at the Joiner’s Arms in Queen Street, Morecambe.

It was reported a woman had assaulted a man in his 70s, with the man suffering minor facial injuries.

Police attended with a woman arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police arrested a woman at a pub in Morecambe on suspicion of assault. She was eventually given an adult caution.

A 22-year-old woman from Morecambe was given an adult caution.