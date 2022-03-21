Police said they were called at 11.25pm on Friday (March 18) to a report of an assault at the Joiner’s Arms in Queen Street, Morecambe.

It was reported a woman had assaulted a man in his 70s, with the man suffering minor facial injuries.

Police attended with a woman arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.

Police arrested a woman at a pub in Morecambe on suspicion of assault. She was eventually given an adult caution.