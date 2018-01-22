WATCH: Man arrested after police sting car on M6

A man has been arrested after he was stung in a police operation on the southbound M6.

The car was brought to a stop following a police operation PIC: LANCS POLICE

Police say they were alerted to a possible drunk driver who was spotted by a member of the public in Lancaster at around 11.15pm on Sunday, January 21.

Patrols were immediately scrambled and a stinger was set up near to junction 9 of the M65.

A spokesman for the police said: "As the driver approached the interchange of the M65 they were signalled to stop by a police car which they failed to do.

"We had preemptively set up a a police stinger and within 50 metres the car had rolled over the stinger and was brought to a stop.

"The driver failed to provide a specimen of breath, he was arrested and taken into custody.

"Nobody was injured during the incident, although the car was left with four very flat tyres."

A spokesman for Lancashire Road Police said in a tweet: "Vehicle stung by HO57 after failing to stop for @LancsPolDogUnit and MN38. Driver arrested by MN38 after refusing to provide a breath sample."