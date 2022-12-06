Warrant issued for Lancaster restaurant boss who failed to appear at court for food hygiene breaches

Nazrul Islam Khan, of Africa Drive, Lancaster is the owner of Bombay Balti on China Street, Lancaster and was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on November 28 charged with 10 food hygiene breaches.

Nazrul Islam Khan, and a representative of the company Bombay Balti failed to appear and a warrant without bail has been issued in both cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges include:

Bombay Balti on China Street, Lancaster.

*High risk foods being stored at ambient temperatures.

*Not providing adequate materials to dry hands at a wash basin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Failing to clean and maintain the premises and keep it in good repair and condition.

*Risks of cross contamination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Three members of staff were observed working with their own clothes/coats on in a food handling area instead of wearing protective clothing.

*Failed to maintain floor surfaces in a room where food is prepared in a sound condition in that the flooring in the main kitchen around the cooking range was showing signs of damage and general disrepair and the surface was not well maintained nor easy to clean. A floor tile near the rear back door was also observed as being damaged with a quarter of the tile missing and cracked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Ceiling in the preparation area was not constructed and finished to prevent the accumulation of dirt and shedding of particles. The ceiling area was water damaged due to a leak in the external roof.

*Failed to ensure food handlers were supervised and instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Failed to implement and maintain procedures to ensure strict control over food safety hazards in the business.

*Failed to make available accurate information about the allergen content of non-prepacked foods sold from Bombay Balti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November Bombay Balti scooped the regional Restaurant of the Year title at this year’s Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) annual awards night.

The China Street restaurant was judged on its innovation, presentation of food, hygiene standards and customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad